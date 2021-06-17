UN Chief Welcomes Joint Statement by Biden, Putin on Strategic Stability - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the joint statement issued by Russia and the United States on Strategic Stability Dialogue and expressed hope that this would lead to concrete measures resulting in nuclear arms arsenal reduction, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"The Secretary-General welcomes the Joint Statement on Strategic Stability issued by the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States following yesterday's summit, especially the reaffirmation of their adherence to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Dujarric said.

"Furthermore, the Secretary-General welcomes the intention of the Russian Federation and the United States to engage in an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue and expresses his hope that this would lead to concrete arms control measures, including further reductions in the size of the world's largest nuclear arsenals," the spokesman added.