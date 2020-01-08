UN Chief Welcomes Leaders Walking Back from Conflict After Trumps' Speech - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes any indication that world leaders are walking back from major confrontation following US President Trump's statement on the Iran's missile attacks, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes any indication that world leaders are walking back from major confrontation following US President Trump's statement on the Iran's missile attacks, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We also take note of the statement made by President Trump not long ago, and we welcome any indication that leads are walking back from major confrontation or doing whatever they can to avoid any further escalation," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said the United States is ready to embrace peace with all countries that are seeking it. Trump added, however, that the United States will for the tome being continue the maximum pressure campaign on Iran.