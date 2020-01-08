UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes Leaders Walking Back From Conflict After Trumps' Speech - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN Chief Welcomes Leaders Walking Back from Conflict After Trumps' Speech - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes any indication that world leaders are walking back from major confrontation following US President Trump's statement on the Iran's missile attacks, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes any indication that world leaders are walking back from major confrontation following US President Trump's statement on the Iran's missile attacks, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We also take note of the statement made by President Trump not long ago, and we welcome any indication that leads are walking back from major confrontation or doing whatever they can to avoid any further escalation," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said the United States is ready to embrace peace with all countries that are seeking it. Trump added, however, that the United States will for the tome being continue the maximum pressure campaign on Iran.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Trump United States All From

Recent Stories

Dr Atta to receive highest Chinese scientific awar ..

1 minute ago

Shah Mahmood Quershi to make diplomatic bid to eas ..

1 minute ago

21 reports of Standing Committees presented in Nat ..

1 minute ago

Govt decides to provide relief of Rs 7 billion to ..

1 minute ago

Siraj Ahmed appointed as PTI Central Secretary Fin ..

1 minute ago

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.