UN Chief Welcomes Outcome of Normandy 4 Talks, Urges Redoubling Efforts - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the outcome of the Normandy Four summit and is urging all sides to redouble efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the outcomes of the meeting of the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine (Normandy Four) held yesterday in Paris," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to redouble their efforts to build on recent progress towards a resolution of the conflict."