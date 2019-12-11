UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes Outcome Of Normandy 4 Talks, Urges Redoubling Efforts - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

UN Chief Welcomes Outcome of Normandy 4 Talks, Urges Redoubling Efforts - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the outcome of the Normandy Four summit and is urging all sides to redouble efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the outcomes of the meeting of the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine (Normandy Four) held yesterday in Paris," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to redouble their efforts to build on recent progress towards a resolution of the conflict."

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris Progress All

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

22 minutes ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

32 minutes ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

52 minutes ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

1 hour ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.