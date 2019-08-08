UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Welcomes Peace Deal Between Mozambique Government, Opposition - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the peace accord signed by the government and opposition of Mozambique, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of the Peace and Reconciliation Accord in Maputo on 6 August," Dujarric said on Wednesday. "He applauds President Filipe Nyusi and RENAMO President Ossufo Momade for their pursuit of direct talks and for their commitment to finalizing the peace process."

Guterres urged all stakeholders to undertake actions towards lasting peace, reconciliation and stability and reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting the implementation of the peace deal in Mozambique, the spokesman added.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, ended years of fighting in the eastern African nation.

The deal will close Renamo military bases in the country and reintegrate its fighters. The armed group reached a peace deal with the government in 1992 after 16 years of war but tore it apart after a raid on its base in 2013. The rivals reached a new agreement to end hostilities on August 1.

