UN Chief Welcomes Putin's Order For 36-hours Of Ceasefire In Ukraine - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 11:36 PM

United Nations welcomes proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for 36 hours of peace and cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"Christmas represents a holy period for both Russians and Ukrainians. The possibility of this holy period be respected with a cessation of all hostilities is always welcomed by the Secretary General, knowing that this will not replace a just peace in line with the UN Charter and international law," Dujarric told a briefing.

