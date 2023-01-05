United Nations welcomes proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for 36 hours of peace and cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) United Nations welcomes proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for 36 hours of peace and cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"Christmas represents a holy period for both Russians and Ukrainians. The possibility of this holy period be respected with a cessation of all hostilities is always welcomed by the Secretary General, knowing that this will not replace a just peace in line with the UN Charter and international law," Dujarric told a briefing.