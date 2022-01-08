UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Welcomes Release Of Opposition Members In Ethiopia, Calls For Ceasefire

Published January 08, 2022

UN Chief Welcomes Release of Opposition Members in Ethiopia, Calls for Ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the release of members of the opposition in Ethiopia and called on the parties to build on this significant step by reaching a lasting ceasefire.

"I welcome today's release from prison in Ethiopia of numerous detainees, including key opposition figures," Guterres said in a statement. "I call upon the parties to build on this significant confidence-building step by agreeing a cessation of hostilities and a lasting ceasefire, as well as launching a credible and inclusive national dialogue and reconciliation process."

Guterres also said he looked forward to meaningful progress in humanitarian access to all areas in Ethiopia affected by the war following his last contact with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In December, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting the government forces since the military conflict broke out in November 2020, said it would pull back to bring forth an end to the bloodshed.

The government said it would not send troops into TPLF-controlled Tigray region to conserve resources and avoid further accusations of genocide but noted that it stands ready to order its forces to go into the region, whenever deemed necessary.

