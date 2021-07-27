UN Chief Welcomes Restoration of Communication Channels on Korean Peninsula - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged to see North and South Korea resuming the communication channels between them, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged to see North and South Korea resuming the communication channels between them, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the two Koreas of the resumption of the Panmunjom and Inter-Korean Liaison Office communication channels today as well as the re-connection of the military hotline," Haq said. "The Secretary-General fully supports the continued effort of the parties towards the improvement of their relationship, sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."