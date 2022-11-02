UN Chief Welcomes Russia Resuming Participation in Grain Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes that Russia resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain initiative and he remains committed to removing obstacles to exports of Russian food and fertilizer, a UN spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General warmly welcomes the announcement from the Russian Federation on its resumed participation in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation for exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizer from Ukraine.

He is grateful for the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye, and thanks the UN Coordinator, Amir Abdulla, and his team for their work to keep this vital food supply line open," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Guetters continues his engagement with all actors toward the renewal and full implementation of the initiative, and he also "remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer," the statement added.