UN Chief Welcomes Selection of Interim Libyan Government, Urges All to Respect Results

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he welcomed the selection of the members of the new executive authority in Libya and called on all actors, within and outside the country, to respect the outcome of the vote.

Earlier in the day, representatives of Libya's warring sides voted for the new temporary executive, with Mohammad Younes Menfi as the new head of the presidency council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as the new prime minister.

"Today, we have very good news in our search for peace. I welcome the selection by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum of the unified temporary executive authority," Guterres said. "And I call on all members of the Dialogue and the Libyan and international stakeholders to respect the results of the vote."