UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes Selection Of Interim Libyan Government, Urges All To Respect Results

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

UN Chief Welcomes Selection of Interim Libyan Government, Urges All to Respect Results

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he welcomed the selection of the members of the new executive authority in Libya and called on all actors, within and outside the country, to respect the outcome of the vote.

Earlier in the day, representatives of Libya's warring sides voted for the new temporary executive, with Mohammad Younes Menfi as the new head of the presidency council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as the new prime minister.

"Today, we have very good news in our search for peace. I welcome the selection by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum of the unified temporary executive authority," Guterres said. "And I call on all members of the Dialogue and the Libyan and international stakeholders to respect the results of the vote."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Vote Libya All

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

44 minutes ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

44 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

44 minutes ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

44 minutes ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

44 minutes ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.