UN Chief Welcomes Syria's Decision To Open 2 Border Crossings For Aid Delivery - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the decision of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad to open two more border crossings for delivering humanitarian aid for a period of three months, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"I welcome the decision today by President Bashar al-Assad of Syria to open the two crossing points of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra'ee from Turkey to north-west Syria for an initial period of three months to allow for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid," Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

A UN diplomatic source told Sputnik that Syria acted in its sovereign capacity in making the decision.

"We are fully satisfied with that. Decision of the Security Council, in our opinion, is not needed," the source said.

Until now, humanitarian aid has been delivered via one cross-border crossing to Syria.

