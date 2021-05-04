UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Welcomes Tajik-Kyrgyz Ceasefire - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:45 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreed by Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and expressed hope the halt in fighting at the border will hold, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreed by Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and expressed hope the halt in fighting at the border will hold, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Dujarric said Guterres has been following with concern the clashes between the two countries over the border demarcation that started on April 29 and left dozens of people dead and injured.

"The Secretary-General also welcomes the ceasefire that was agreed on May 1 and welcomes the contacts that have been taking place between the Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of the two countries," Dujarric said.

"He urges both sides to take all measures necessary to ensure that this ceasefire holds."

Dujarric said the UN chief noted that his Special Envoy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman remained in direct contact with the authorities in both countries and reiterated UN's readiness to provide the necessary support.

On May 1, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to a complete ceasefire and to pull troops and military hardware away from the border.

