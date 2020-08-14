UrduPoint.com
UN Chief 'welcomes' UAE-Israel Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:02 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under which the Jewish state will suspend its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, his spokesman said Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under which the Jewish state will suspend its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, his spokesman said Thursday.

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize ties in a landmark deal, only the third such accord TelAviv has struck with an Arab nation -- the other two are: Egypt and Jordan.

A joint statement by US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan suspends Israeli annexation plans over parts of the occupied West Bank, something the secretary-general has consistently called for, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

"The secretary-general welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," it said.

The statement warned that annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy the prospect of a viable Palestinian state and the two-state solution.

Peace in the Middle East is more important than ever as the region confronts the grave threats of COVID-19 and radicalization, it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "historic day" and would launch a "new era" for the Arab world and Israel.

But the Palestinians strongly rejected the deal, calling it a "betrayal" of their cause, including their claim to Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

"The secretary-general will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability," the secretary-general's spokesman said.

