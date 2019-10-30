UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes Upcoming Launches Of Syria Constitutional Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

UN chief welcomes upcoming launches of Syria Constitutional Committee

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the upcoming launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the upcoming launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

"I welcome the unique opportunity provided by the Syrian-owned and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee that will be inaugurated tomorrow in Geneva with the UN's facilitation," Guterres said in a statement.

On Monday, UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen announced that the committee will be launched Wednesday in Geneva. It will also hold its first meeting there.

"For the first time, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission, along with civil society, will sit together and take the first step on the political path out of the tragedy of the Syrian conflict," Guterres said. "I am pleased that women's representation on the committee is very near 30 percent.

" The UN chief urged the committee's launch and work be accompanied by concrete actions to build trust and confidence.

"Meaningful engagement in the Constitutional Committee, accompanied by a cessation of hostilities across the country, will provide my special envoy with an environment he requires to effectively discharge his mandate to facilitate a broader political process," he said.

In September, the United Nations announced that a Syrian constitutional committee made up of opposition, civil society and government members has been finalized after almost two years of negotiations.

The 150-member committee, proposed during a peace conference hosted by Russia in January 2018, will rewrite the Syrian constitution.

Pedersen said that after the opening ceremony and the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, a smaller constitution drafting body of 45 members will start their work.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Civil Society Geneva January September Women 2018 Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

POL prices likely to be increased from Nov 1st

5 minutes ago

Provision of clean drinking water to Rawalakot top ..

7 minutes ago

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

10 minutes ago

Train allowed to make stopover at Mehta Suja

4 minutes ago

4.6 m children to be de-wormed in KP on Oct 31: Mi ..

4 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi for educating girls in remote areas

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.