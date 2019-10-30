UN chief welcomes upcoming launches of Syria Constitutional Committee

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the upcoming launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

"I welcome the unique opportunity provided by the Syrian-owned and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee that will be inaugurated tomorrow in Geneva with the UN's facilitation," Guterres said in a statement.

On Monday, UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen announced that the committee will be launched Wednesday in Geneva. It will also hold its first meeting there.

"For the first time, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission, along with civil society, will sit together and take the first step on the political path out of the tragedy of the Syrian conflict," Guterres said. "I am pleased that women's representation on the committee is very near 30 percent.

" The UN chief urged the committee's launch and work be accompanied by concrete actions to build trust and confidence.

"Meaningful engagement in the Constitutional Committee, accompanied by a cessation of hostilities across the country, will provide my special envoy with an environment he requires to effectively discharge his mandate to facilitate a broader political process," he said.

In September, the United Nations announced that a Syrian constitutional committee made up of opposition, civil society and government members has been finalized after almost two years of negotiations.

The 150-member committee, proposed during a peace conference hosted by Russia in January 2018, will rewrite the Syrian constitution.

Pedersen said that after the opening ceremony and the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, a smaller constitution drafting body of 45 members will start their work.