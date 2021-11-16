UN Chief Welcomes US, China Efforts to Resolve Issues After Biden-Xi Summit - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the efforts by US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve issues bilaterally following a summit between the two leaders, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the efforts by the two countries to deal with and resolve any of their issues bilaterally and he wishes them the best in that effort," Haq said during a press briefing.

The leaders of the two countries held a virtual meeting on Monday and discussed a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and human rights.

Relations between China and the United States have deteriorated significantly in recent years. Washington and Beijing are locked in a trade war, with both countries embroiled in tit-for-tat tariffs. China and the United States also disagree on issues ranging from human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang as well as China's role in the spread of COVID-19. Beijing has repeatedly denied all accusations, objected to aggressive actions taken by the United States and urged Washington to stop provocations.