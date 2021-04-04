UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Welcomes US Move To Lift Sanctions On International Criminal Court Officials

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:28 AM

UN chief welcomes US move to lift sanctions on International Criminal Court officials

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to lift sanctions and visa restrictions on officials of the International Criminal Court, reversing another foreign policy move by former President Donald Trump

UNITED NATIONDS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to lift sanctions and visa restrictions on officials of the International Criminal Court, reversing another foreign policy move by former President Donald Trump.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the revocation by the United States of the Executive Order on Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated with the International Criminal Court of 11 June 2020," a statement issued by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The International Criminal Court plays an important role in advancing accountability for international crimes," the statement said.

Trump imposed the sanctions in June last after the Hague-based ICC began investigating American military and intelligence officials for potential war crimes in Afghanistan and had also opened a probe against alleged crimes by American ally Israel in Palestinian territories.

The Biden administration's move is certain to please human rights activists as well as many of America's allies in Europe, a group Biden appears determined to reconnect with in the wake of souring relations under Trump.

At the same time, the administration signaled it still opposes ICC efforts to investigate U.S. and Israeli actions.

"We continue to disagree strongly with the ICC's actions relating to the Afghanistan and Palestinian situations," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that announced an end to the sanctions.

"We maintain our longstanding objection to the Court's efforts to assert jurisdiction over personnel of non-States Parties such as the United States and Israel," he said.

"We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than through the imposition of sanctions." The Trump administration imposed economic sanctions on top ICC officials, including Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The sanctions froze any U.S. assets Bensouda may have had.

Earlier in 2020, Trump authorized the use of such sanctions against the ICC, and also declared the situation a national emergency, calling the court a "threat" to the U.S.

The previous year, the Trump administration had revoked Bensouda's U.S. visa, citing her efforts to investigate alleged crimes in Afghanistan. It also said it would ban visas for others linked to the court, though it gave few details.

The decisions astounded human rights activists as well as some governments. Dozens of countries rebuked the Trump moves, issuing a statement that, while not naming the U.S., said "any attempt to undermine the independence of the court should not be tolerated."A PP/ift

Related Topics

Afghanistan ICC United Nations Israel Europe Trump Same Independence United States May June Visa Criminals 2020 All Top Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches strategy to transform ..

36 minutes ago

Saeed Al Tayer inspects work progress at 4th phase ..

37 minutes ago

US lawmakers press online ad auctioneers over user ..

2 minutes ago

Somali army says scores of Shabaab fighters killed ..

2 minutes ago

5 killed in suicide bombing at tea shop in Somali ..

2 minutes ago

England crush Scotland to open Women's Six Nations ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.