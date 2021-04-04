UN chief welcomes US move to lift sanctions on International Criminal Court officials

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to lift sanctions and visa restrictions on officials of the International Criminal Court, reversing another foreign policy move by former President Donald Trump

UNITED NATIONDS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to lift sanctions and visa restrictions on officials of the International Criminal Court, reversing another foreign policy move by former President Donald Trump.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the revocation by the United States of the Executive Order on Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated with the International Criminal Court of 11 June 2020," a statement issued by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The International Criminal Court plays an important role in advancing accountability for international crimes," the statement said.

Trump imposed the sanctions in June last after the Hague-based ICC began investigating American military and intelligence officials for potential war crimes in Afghanistan and had also opened a probe against alleged crimes by American ally Israel in Palestinian territories.

The Biden administration's move is certain to please human rights activists as well as many of America's allies in Europe, a group Biden appears determined to reconnect with in the wake of souring relations under Trump.

At the same time, the administration signaled it still opposes ICC efforts to investigate U.S. and Israeli actions.

"We continue to disagree strongly with the ICC's actions relating to the Afghanistan and Palestinian situations," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that announced an end to the sanctions.

"We maintain our longstanding objection to the Court's efforts to assert jurisdiction over personnel of non-States Parties such as the United States and Israel," he said.

"We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than through the imposition of sanctions." The Trump administration imposed economic sanctions on top ICC officials, including Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The sanctions froze any U.S. assets Bensouda may have had.

Earlier in 2020, Trump authorized the use of such sanctions against the ICC, and also declared the situation a national emergency, calling the court a "threat" to the U.S.

The previous year, the Trump administration had revoked Bensouda's U.S. visa, citing her efforts to investigate alleged crimes in Afghanistan. It also said it would ban visas for others linked to the court, though it gave few details.

The decisions astounded human rights activists as well as some governments. Dozens of countries rebuked the Trump moves, issuing a statement that, while not naming the U.S., said "any attempt to undermine the independence of the court should not be tolerated."