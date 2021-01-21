UN Chief Welcomes US Re-Engagement With World Health Organization - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the United States' stated re-engagement with the World Health Organization," Dujarric said on Wednesday. "With vaccines being a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19, the United States joining and supporting the COVAX facility will give momentum to efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries."