UN Chief Will Address Security Council on Libya Wednesday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will speak on the situation in Libya during a Security Council meeting this week, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council is set to hold an open meeting on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. [15:00 GMT] with the participation of UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) heaf Stephanie Williams.

"You will be hearing from the Secretary-General tomorrow because the plan is, as far as I understand, that he will brief the Council on Libya tomorrow," Dujarric said.

Guterres will call for unity within the UN Security Council to support the Libyan-led political negotiations to end the conflict in that country, Dujarric added.

For almost a decade, Libya has been split between two rival administrations - the western-based Government of National Accord, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by Egypt and working in cooperation with the Libyan National Army.