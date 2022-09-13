UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Will Not Attend Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 11:01 PM

UN Chief Will Not Attend Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Spokesman

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom due to the preparations for the General Assembly High Level Week, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom due to the preparations for the General Assembly High Level Week, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Due to events scheduled at UN Headquarters in preparation for the General Assembly high level week, the Secretary General will not be able to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday," Dujarric said at a briefing.

Guterres, however, will be represented by his Chef de Cabinet Courtenay Rattray, he added.

As of now, it is unclear to what extent the queen's funeral will disrupt the list of speakers for the UN General Assembly General Debate - as many of the world's leaders will attend the funeral in person.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. The public farewell ceremony to the queen will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14-19.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations London Courtenay United Kingdom September Family From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Putin Says Obstacles to Exports of Russian Agricul ..

Putin Says Obstacles to Exports of Russian Agriculture Products Remain - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Pak corporate sector golf outfit to compete at WCG ..

Pak corporate sector golf outfit to compete at WCGC World Final in Spain

1 minute ago
 Tennis: WTA Portoroz results

Tennis: WTA Portoroz results

1 minute ago
 Three- quarters of Asia-Pacific population are 'NE ..

Three- quarters of Asia-Pacific population are 'NEET,' mainly females: Shaza Fat ..

1 minute ago
 Twitter ex-security chief tells US Congress of saf ..

Twitter ex-security chief tells US Congress of safety concerns

8 minutes ago
 Imtiaz spurns news of Sindh CM's change

Imtiaz spurns news of Sindh CM's change

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.