UN Chief Will Not Attend Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom due to the preparations for the General Assembly High Level Week, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Due to events scheduled at UN Headquarters in preparation for the General Assembly high level week, the Secretary General will not be able to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday," Dujarric said at a briefing.

Guterres, however, will be represented by his Chef de Cabinet Courtenay Rattray, he added.

As of now, it is unclear to what extent the queen's funeral will disrupt the list of speakers for the UN General Assembly General Debate - as many of the world's leaders will attend the funeral in person.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. The public farewell ceremony to the queen will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14-19.