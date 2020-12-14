UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Will Travel To Berlin Wednesday To Address Parliament, Meet Merkel - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:02 PM

UN Chief Will Travel to Berlin Wednesday to Address Parliament, Meet Merkel - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Berlin this week to address the German parliament and hold several meetings with senior officials, including with Chancellor Angela Merkel, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Berlin this week to address the German parliament and hold several meetings with senior officials, including with Chancellor Angela Merkel, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General will travel on Wednesday to Berlin, where he will address the German parliament on Friday morning," Dujarric said. "While in Berlin, he will also meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Dujarric said the UN chief would discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic, climate crisis and international cooperation.

More Stories From World

