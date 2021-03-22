UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Wishes 'swift Recovery' For PM Imran Khan, Who Tested Positive To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:28 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has wished "swift recovery" for Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has tested positive to coronavirus.

