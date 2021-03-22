UN chief wishes 'swift recovery' for PM Imran Khan, who tested positive to COVID-19

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has wished "swift recovery" for Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has tested positive to coronavirus

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has wished "swift recovery" for Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has tested positive to coronavirus.

The UN chief offers the Pakistani leader "the best wishes for a swift recovery", his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said in a statement emailed to APP.