UN Chief Wishes 'swift Recovery' For PM Imran Khan, Who Tested Positive To COVID-19
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:28 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has wished "swift recovery" for Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has tested positive to coronavirus.
The UN chief offers the Pakistani leader "the best wishes for a swift recovery", his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said in a statement emailed to APP.