UN Chief Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy, Complete Recovery from COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a quick and complete recovery after the couple tested positive for COVID-19, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General sends his best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a quick and complete recovery," Dujarric said.

A number of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have wished the Trumps a speedy recovery.

Trump said via Twitter on Thursday night that he and his wife tested positive after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the disease.