UN Chief Witness To Grain Agreement, Not Up To Him To Leave Or Advance It - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Leaving or taking grain deal offer agreements is not up to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres because he is a witness to the deal, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday, referring to the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative

"It is not for the Secretary-General to take or leave anything. There are three parties to this agreement. The Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey.� The Secretar- General signed on as a witness. The agreement is public. It's an open document and it foresees a rollover of 120 days," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

