UN Chief Worried By Social Media Companies' Power, Calls For Creating Regulatory Framework

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press conference on Thursday that he is particularly worried about the power social media companies have and called for creating a regulatory framework so that decisions such as removing former US President Donald Trump's account are done within the law.

When asked about whether he believed that Twitter banning Trump was a right step, Guterres said that a regulatory framework should be created so that decisions like this are implemented "in line with the law."

"I do not think that we can live in a world where too much power is given to a reduced number of companies," Guterres said. "I'm particularly worried with the power that they already have, the volume of information that is being gathered about each one of us, [and] the lack of control we have about the data related to ourselves."

