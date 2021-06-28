UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Worried By 'Volatile' Situation On Iraq-Syria Border After US Strikes - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 10:17 PM

UN Chief Worried By 'Volatile' Situation on Iraq-Syria Border After US Strikes - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the volatile situation on the Iraq-Syria border following the United States' airstrikes on both sides and called on all sides to show restraint to avoid potential escalation, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarrci said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the volatile situation on the Iraq-Syria border following the United States' airstrikes on both sides and called on all sides to show restraint to avoid potential escalation, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarrci said on Monday.

On late Sunday, the Pentagon said that US military aircraft had struck facilities of the Iranian-backed militants - Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) - in the Syrian-Iraqi border region in response to attacks against American interests in Iraq.

According to Syrian state television, the airstrikes likely left a child killed and three people injured.

"We've seen reports of the US airstrikes in the Iraqi-Syria border area. The Secretary-General remains concerned about the volatile situation in the area, in the region," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "He renews this call for all concerned sides to exercise restraint and avoid any risk of escalation which could undermine the ongoing diplomatic efforts in finding a peaceful solution to the region's tensions."

