UN Chief Wrote To Grain Deal Parties About Export Impediment Concerns - Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 11:23 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written letters to the grain deal signatory parties to express concerns over recent problems with exports,, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written letters to the grain deal signatory parties to express concerns over recent problems with exports,, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Various people in the Secretary-General's team and including the Secretary General have raised our concerns with the signatory parties and the Secretary-General has written letters to the parties," Dujarric told a briefing.

