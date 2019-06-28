UrduPoint.com
UN Chief, Xi Discuss Situation On Korean Peninsula During G20 Summit In Osaka - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula during a meeting at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, the United Nations Office of the Spokesperson said in a readout of the meeting on Friday.

"They also discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as United Nations reform," the readout said.

During the meeting, Guterres and Xi covered such issues as sustainable development, the Belt and Road global development initiative and China's engagement in climate action ahead of the September summit at the United Nations in New York.

The Chinese president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, paid a state visit to North Korea June 20-21 - the first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years. Chinese officials hailed the visit as "successful."

The two-day G20 summit kicked off in Japan's Osaka on Friday. The participants are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including global security, trade relations and global terrorism.

More Stories From World

