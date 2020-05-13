UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief's Backing For Anti-Sanctions Initiative 'Landmark Step' - Russian Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:06 PM

UN Chief's Backing for Anti-Sanctions Initiative 'Landmark Step' - Russian Lawmaker

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres' support of Russia's anti-sanctions initiative is a "landmark" step in its global promotion, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee and the author of the initiative, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres' support of Russia's anti-sanctions initiative is a "landmark" step in its global promotion, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee and the author of the initiative, told Sputnik.

In April, as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading fast and shattering the world's economies, Slutsky called on politicians in Europe and the United States to give up the restrictions, which put regular people in extremely difficult situation. Sputnik has obtained this week a copy of a letter by Guterres, who supported the initiative and suggested that UN members should help one another in the fight against the pandemic.

"The UN secretary-general's support of my letter is a landmark step in the global promotion of this initiative, I believe. As far as I know, the secretary-general is planning to further support this initiative within the United Nations," Slutsky said.

Slutsky said he was planning to contact Guterres on the phone later on Wednesday to "thank him and agree, perhaps, some online conference, in Zoom, with him and high-level UN officials, but later, when the initiative has some more backers."

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Europe United States April National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinatio ..

2 hours ago

More Than 10 Countries Support Russia's Anti-Sanct ..

2 minutes ago

US Energy-Related Carbon Emissions to Drop 11% in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.