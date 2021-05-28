UrduPoint.com
UN Chief's Envoy For Libya To Pay Visit To Moscow In June For Talks With Lavrov - Ministry

UN Chief's Envoy for Libya to Pay Visit to Moscow in June for Talks With Lavrov - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) UN secretary general's special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, will pay a visit to Moscow in June for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a phone conversation with Kubis earlier in the day.

"They discussed further promotion of the political process in Libya in line with provisions of the road map adopted by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, the decisions of the international conference in Berlin, and the UN Security Council's Resolution 2510. An agreement was reached to continue the thorough exchange of opinions on the Libyan problematic during Kubis' visit to Moscow, planned for early June, and his meeting with Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

