UN Chief's Special Envoy For Libya To Visit Moscow Next Week - Russian Diplomat

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:51 PM

UN secretary general's special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, plans to pay a visit to Moscow on June 8 or 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) UN secretary general's special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, plans to pay a visit to Moscow on June 8 or 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"Jan Kubis will come to Moscow next week at the invitation of the [Russian foreign] minister, consultations will be held," Bogdanov told reporters on Wednesday.

The visit is scheduled for "June 8 or 9," the deputy foreign minister specified.

