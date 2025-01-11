NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative on Cyprus, Collins Stewart, met Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram Friday to brief him on the activities of UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) which keeps peace between the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot communities on the Island.

Collins extended his felicitations on Pakistan's assumption of its seat as an elected member of the Security Council, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani Mission to the UN.

During the meeting, he highlighted various challenges confronted by UNFICYP personnel in the fulfillment of their mandate.

Ambassador Akram assured Collins of Pakistan's constructive role in the Council on all issues, including Cyprus.

UNFICYP was established in 1964 to prevent further fighting between the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot communities, who have historically failed to share political power on the ethnically divided island of Cyprus.

