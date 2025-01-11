UN Chief's Special Representative On Cyprus Meets Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative on Cyprus, Collins Stewart, met Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram Friday to brief him on the activities of UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) which keeps peace between the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot communities on the Island.
Collins extended his felicitations on Pakistan's assumption of its seat as an elected member of the Security Council, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani Mission to the UN.
During the meeting, he highlighted various challenges confronted by UNFICYP personnel in the fulfillment of their mandate.
Ambassador Akram assured Collins of Pakistan's constructive role in the Council on all issues, including Cyprus.
UNFICYP was established in 1964 to prevent further fighting between the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot communities, who have historically failed to share political power on the ethnically divided island of Cyprus.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation
Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents
Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai
Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
'It's great to be back': Moyes returns as Everton manager16 seconds ago
-
UN chief's special representative on Cyprus meets Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram20 seconds ago
-
Thousands of South Koreans protest as president digs heels in50 minutes ago
-
'It's great to be back': Moyes returns as boss of Everton1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka bowlers skittle New Zealand in 140-run win in third ODI1 hour ago
-
Japan to give Indonesia high-speed patrol boats in security deal1 hour ago
-
'Purgatory': Los Angeles fire leaves nothing but a tiny momento3 hours ago
-
Lakers coach Redick hopes team's return can 'give people hope'4 hours ago
-
Anger and resentment rise in Los Angeles over fire response4 hours ago
-
Sinner and Sabalenka target back-to-back Melbourne glory4 hours ago
-
Australian Open men's singles champions4 hours ago
-
Australian Open women's singles champions4 hours ago