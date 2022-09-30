UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' statement on the referenda held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people' republics (DNR and LNR) and in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are an assault on the right to self determination and an example of double standards, the Russian mission to the United Nations said.

"Against this backdrop such a direct assault by the UN Secretary-General on the fundamental right of self-determination expressed by the population of DNR, LNR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions represents yet another example of double standards," the Russian mission said in a statement on Thursday evening.