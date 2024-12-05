Open Menu

UN Children's Agency Sets $9.9 Bn Fundraising Goal For 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM

UN children's agency sets $9.9 bn fundraising goal for 2025

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The UN children's agency on Wednesday launched a $9.9 billion fundraising appeal to provide aid next year for millions of young people impacted by wars and other crises across the globe.

"The scale of children's humanitarian needs is at a historically high level, with more children impacted every day," Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director, said in a statement.

The money will target 109 million children and will support access to Primary healthcare facilities, mental health services, drinking water and education, malnutrition screening and gender-based violence mitigation.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we estimate that 213 million children in 146 countries and territories will need humanitarian assistance over the course of the year -- a staggeringly high number," Russell added.

UNICEF's appeal comes at a time when humanitarian operations face a chronic funding crisis.

Last year, the agency appealed for $9.

3 billion in its fundraising call.

The largest appeal for funds -- at over $1 billion -- is for Afghanistan, followed by Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Palestinian territories, and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) launched its own call for $1.4 billion to support 45 million women and girls across 57 countries.

The sexual and reproductive health agency, which deploys midwives as part of its activities, highlighted the estimated 11 million pregnant women who it said will need "urgent" support in 2025.

"In every conflict zone and disaster, women and girls face profound risks that threaten their lives and well-being and access to essential services," Dr Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director, said in a statement.

"Through supporting this appeal, together we can ensure that no woman dies while giving life and that every woman and girl can live safe from harm, even in the most dire circumstances," Kanem added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Education Water Young Sudan Congo Lebanon Money Women From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

12 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

12 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

12 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

12 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

12 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

12 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

12 hours ago

More Stories From World