UN Chinese Language Day marked in Nepal

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The UN Chinese Language Day was marked in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu on Wednesday by displaying the beauty of the language mostly spoken in the world.

On the occasion, the Nepali version of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong's poems was released, Chinese songs were sung by Nepali students, and a China tea art show was performed with a vivid narrative by Chinese teachers, while seven Nepali teachers recited a classic Chinese prose passage.

Addressing the event held at Kathmandu University, Devendra Paudel, Nepal's minister for education, science and technology, said language learning and exchanges between countries will help enhance diplomatic relations. He acknowledged China's tea culture and support for Nepal's education.

From ancient civilizations to the modern era, the relationship between Nepal and China is old and closely linked," he said, adding that "so the exchanges of literature and language will nurture the relationship between Nepal and China." According to incomplete statistics, there are now more than 100 million learners and users of the Chinese language outside China, said the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.

Hou attributed the growing popularity of the Chinese language to the promotion by the United Nations and other international organizations, the efforts to spread the language by the Chinese government, cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and China's cooperation in education with Nepal and other developing countries.

Since 2010, the United Nations has marked Chinese Language Day on April 20 over the language's contribution to the world while encouraging more people to learn it.

Dr. Harish Chandra Shah, president of Nepal China Cultural and Educational Council, said that his command of traditional Chinese medicine through Chinese learning has made it the foundation of his life and enabled him to serve the Nepali people.

In their speeches, the presidents of Hebei University of Economics and business, Qinghai Nationalities University and East China University of Technology, which are cooperating with Kathmandu University and Tribhuvan University on the operation of two Confucius Institutes in Nepal, voiced readiness to deepen bilateral educational and cultural exchanges.

Prof. Dharma Kanta Baskota, vice chancellor of Tribhuvan University, said "everyone wants to engage with China" as the country is a rising economic powerhouse.

"The Chinese language is creating its value, so both governments need to promote the languages and cultures between the countries," he added.