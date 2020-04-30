UN Civil Aviation Task Force to Advise Industry on Post COVID-19 Recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A task force created by the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will identify and recommend policies for governments and the airline industry to promote recovery from the novel corona virus (COVID-19) crisis, the ICAO said in a press release.

"As we know, air connectivity is critical to economic and sustainable development in every region of the world. Consequently, an effective recovery of international air transport is essential to support the post COVID-19 pandemic worldwide economic recovery," ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano told the first meeting of the Task Force on Wednesday, according to the release on Wednesday.

Sciacchitano noted that the global airline industry had recovered from past crises with help of the ICAO, but warned that "progress achieved over the course of decades could be entirely erased if international air transport does not resume soon and effectively.

"

The task force will leverage all available government and industry data toward actions needed "to reboot the network for a post-COVID world, and make it more resilient and responsive in the process," the release said.

The group is composed of ICAO Council Members and high-level aviation industry representatives including the Directors General of all major air transport industry associations. UN entities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) are also represented, as well as the heads of several national and regional aviation administrations, the release added.