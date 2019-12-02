UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Climate Change Conference To Begin In Madrid On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:10 AM

UN Climate Change Conference to Begin in Madrid on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The UN Climate Change Conference COP 25 will take place on Monday, December 2, in Madrid and will last until December 13.

According to the United Nations, the conference will include various important events, such as the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties, the governing body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and also the 15th meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the second meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.

The main task of the conference is said to be taking a few important steps, which are the UN climate change agenda, including dealing with several issues pertaining to the full operationalization of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Related Topics

United Nations Paris Kyoto Madrid Colombian Peso December Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

11 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

12 hours ago

Spectacular flyover celebrates Formula 1 Etihad Ai ..

12 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.