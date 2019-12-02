UN Climate Change Conference to Begin in Madrid on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The UN Climate Change Conference COP 25 will take place on Monday, December 2, in Madrid and will last until December 13.

According to the United Nations, the conference will include various important events, such as the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties, the governing body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and also the 15th meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the second meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.

The main task of the conference is said to be taking a few important steps, which are the UN climate change agenda, including dealing with several issues pertaining to the full operationalization of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.