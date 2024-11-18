Open Menu

UN Climate Chief At Deadlocked COP29: 'Cut The Theatrics'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:36 PM

The UN's climate chief told countries at the deadlocked COP29 summit on Monday to "cut the theatrics" as pressure mounts on G20 leaders to deliver a breakthrough

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The UN's climate chief told countries at the deadlocked COP29 summit on Monday to "cut the theatrics" as pressure mounts on G20 leaders to deliver a breakthrough.

As the UN climate talks limp into a second week in Azerbaijan, the world is no closer to a finance deal for poorer countries that will determine the success or failure of COP29.

UN climate boss Simon Stiell said that "bluffing, brinkmanship and premeditated playbooks burn up precious time and run down the goodwill needed".

"Let's cut the theatrics and get down to business," he told delegates assembled in a cavernous football stadium in Baku.

Nations have until Friday to break the impasse over how to raise $1 trillion a year for developing countries to cope with global warming.

Pressure is mounting on G20 leaders to throw their weight behind the stalled process in Baku as they meet in Brazil for the annual summit of the world's biggest economies -- and top polluters -- on Monday and Tuesday.

"A successful outcome at COP29 is still within reach, but it will require leadership and compromise, namely from the G20 countries," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev of Azerbaijan said it was a crucial moment for G20 countries "to show their leadership".

"We cannot succeed without them, and the world is waiting to hear from them," the former oil executive turned ecology minister told reporters.

In a sign that a solution could emerge from Rio, the head of the Brazilian delegation to COP29, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, left Baku to prepare for the G20.

