UN Climate Summit in UK to Be Held in Physical Format - COP26 President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), set to be held in Scotland's Glasgow in November, will be held in physical format, the summit's president, Alok Sharma, announced on Friday.

"For me, it is vital that developing countries are able to sit at the same table, face to face with the larger countries, the big emitters. I have always championed the need for a physical COP. The desire for one is what I have been hearing loud and clear from governments and communities around the world," Sharma stressed.

The organizers plan to hold the summit in physical format while strictly following all precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among the delegates and the local population, the COP26 president said.

"Along with our colleagues in the Scottish government, Glasgow city council, public health bodies and the UN we are exploring every possible COVID security measure. That includes testing, vaccines and other measures to keep COP26 COVID-free," he added.

The COP26 climate summit aims to ensure countries establish 2030 emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement commitments, to encourage countries affected by climate change to restore ecosystems, and to mobilize at least $100 billion investment in climate per year from developed countries.