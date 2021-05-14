UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Climate Summit In UK To Be Held In Physical Format - COP26 President

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

UN Climate Summit in UK to Be Held in Physical Format - COP26 President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), set to be held in Scotland's Glasgow in November, will be held in physical format, the summit's president, Alok Sharma, announced on Friday.

"For me, it is vital that developing countries are able to sit at the same table, face to face with the larger countries, the big emitters. I have always championed the need for a physical COP. The desire for one is what I have been hearing loud and clear from governments and communities around the world," Sharma stressed.

The organizers plan to hold the summit in physical format while strictly following all precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among the delegates and the local population, the COP26 president said.

"Along with our colleagues in the Scottish government, Glasgow city council, public health bodies and the UN we are exploring every possible COVID security measure. That includes testing, vaccines and other measures to keep COP26 COVID-free," he added.

The COP26 climate summit aims to ensure countries establish 2030 emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement commitments, to encourage countries affected by climate change to restore ecosystems, and to mobilize at least $100 billion investment in climate per year from developed countries.

Related Topics

Hearing World United Nations Paris Same Glasgow Colombian Peso November All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.