UN Closely Follows Russia-Ukraine Talks, Says Important to Translate Pledges Into Actions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United Nations is closely following the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and hopes to see the reached commitments translated into actions on the ground, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"We are obviously following what is going on in Turkey. We are following the statements and various reports that have been made, including the comments by the Russian Federation," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Duharric characterized as positive the comments made by Russian officials who said Moscow has decided to significantly reduce military activity in Ukraine's Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

"I think what is important for us, is that these pledges, these commitments be translated as quickly as possible into concrete agreements and concrete action on the ground that would enable us to help deliver humanitarian goods and hopefully also lead to cessation of fighting," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Istanbul hosted a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. The talks were held at the Dolmabahce palace and lasted about three hours.