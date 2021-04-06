UrduPoint.com
UN 'closely' Monitoring Situation In Jordan Following Arrest Of 20 High-profile People

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:35 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The United Nations is following the situation in Jordan "closely" after the government reportedly arrested former Crown Prince Hamzeh bin Hussein and several of his associates, accusing them of cooperating with foreign entities to pursue a plot to destabilize the kingdom, a UN spokesman said Monday.

"We're obviously following those events closely," Spokesman Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"Jordan plays a vital role in the middle East and its peace and security, and the stability of the country is critically important," he said.

The spokesman also highlighted that Jordan hosts over 650,000 Syrian refugees, and that the Kingdom remains a "trusted partner" of the UN through its support for UNRWA, the UN agency entrusted to care for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East, and more than 20 other Agencies, Funds and Programmes.

Pressed on the situation in Jordan, he said he was not in a position to analyze what was actually going on within the country or to speak to the motivation of the people who may be involved.

"Our focus right now is to support the stability of Jordan, which, as I said, is a critical and key partner of the United Nations in the region".

The spokesman said contacts have been had right now between the UN Resident Coordinator's office in Amman and the government, and there will be likely contacts later today at UN Headquarters.

Prince Hamzeh bin Hussein, the eldest son of the late King Hussein and his fourth wife, Queen Noor, was told to remain at his Amman palace amid an investigation into an alleged plot to unseat his older half brother, King Abdullah II, according to US media reports.

The move followed the discovery of what officials described as a complex and far-reaching plot that included at least one other Jordanian royal as well as tribal leaders and members of the country's political and security establishment, the reports said.

