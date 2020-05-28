UN Command Says Joined S.Korean Naval Drills in Demilitarized Zone in Han River Estuary

The United Nations Command (UNC), a UN-flagged US-led multinational force deployed in South Korea, has joined the South Korean military in a three-day naval exercise aimed at capacity building for averting illegal incursions into the neutral waters of the Han River estuary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United Nations Command (UNC), a UN-flagged US-led multinational force deployed in South Korea, has joined the South Korean military in a three-day naval exercise aimed at capacity building for averting illegal incursions into the neutral waters of the Han River estuary.

"This week, UNC joined the ROK Coast Guard & Navy in completing multi-day training led by ROK Marines. The purpose was to develop & train on responses to illegal incursions into the #HanRiverEstuary," the UNC said in a statement on Twitter.

According to the statement, the UNS staff have "enjoyed 3 great days of knowledge sharing, discussions & live training."

Under the 1953 Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War, the entire estuary of Han River is part of the demilitarized zone on the Korean peninsula. It is, therefore, restricted for passage by any civilian vessels.

According to South Korean media, Chinese fishing boats frequently violate the Han neutral waters.