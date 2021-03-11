UrduPoint.com
UN Commends Libyan Parliament Approval Of New Government

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday commended Libya's House of Representatives for granting confidence to the new Government of National Unity.

"UNSMIL congratulates the Libyan people on the approval of a new unified government and applauds the House of Representatives, its leadership and its members for coming together on this historic day and for upholding the interests of their country and people," UNSMIL tweeted.

Libya has now a genuine opportunity to move forward towards unity, stability, prosperity and reconciliation and to fully restore its sovereignty, it added.

UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj also welcomed the approval of the new government, expressing his willingness to hand over power to the new authority.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday granted confidence to the new unity government by a majority of 132 votes, the spokesman of the House of Representatives Abdullah Balhig said.

The House of Representatives has been holding meetings in Sirte city, some 450 km east of the capital Tripoli, since Monday to discuss granting confidence to the new Government of National Unity, headed by newly-selected Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) recently selected a new executive authority for the country, which was welcomed by all Libyan parties.

The new executive authority's main task is to prepare the country for the upcoming general elections on Dec. 24, as agreed by the LPDF.

