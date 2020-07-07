UrduPoint.com
UN Commission Accuses Syria, Russia Of Alleged 'Acts Amounting To The War Crimes'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

UN Commission Accuses Syria, Russia of Alleged 'Acts Amounting to the War Crimes'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic on Tuesday published a report suggesting that Syria and Russia had committed "acts amounting to the war crimes."

"Dramatically escalating their military campaign to recapture Idlib and parts of western Aleppo, Syrian Government forces alongside the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out air and ground attacks which decimated civilian infrastructure, depopulated towns and villages, and claimed the lives of hundreds of Syrian women, men and children. Numerous hospitals, schools, markets and homes were destroyed by aerial and ground attacks, the latter including the use of cluster munitions, in acts amounting to the war crimes of launching indiscriminate attacks, and deliberate attacks on protected objects," the report said.

Last month, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia questioned an earlier UN report on airstrikes in Syria's Idlib. According to Nebenzya, it was based on unreliable sources, with evidence collected on social networks, remote interviews. Meanwhile, the Russian military was able to visit the sites of alleged strikes and collect evidence that proves that they had not been under attack.

Russian aircraft strike only  targets scouted in advance, after their position has been checked with at least three independent channels, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy explained in July last year.

