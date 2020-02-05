UrduPoint.com
UN Commission Of Inquiry On Syria Urges All Sides To De-Escalate Hostilities - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria Urges All Sides to De-Escalate Hostilities - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said in a statement on Tuesday that it is alarmed by the intensifying hostilities in the country's northwest territories and urges all sides to the conflict to exercise restraint and de-escalate hostilities.

"The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic is alarmed by the surge of attacks in the northwest of the country that has heightened an already complex protection environment for civilians," the statement said. "The Commission appeals to all parties to exercise caution and restraint and to de-escalate hostilities immediately."

All parties involved in the Syrian conflict continue to ignore the norms of international law and conduct direct attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In the last three months, such attacks in northwestern Syria had forced more than 500,000 people to become internally displaced, the statement said.

The Commission called on the international community to implement all efforts to prevent the deterioration of the situation in Syria and ensure accountability for those involved in war crimes.

Meanwhile, the parties to the conflict must allow unimpeded access for independent humanitarian organizations to address the growing needs of the population, the statement said.

The Commission also said it will brief the Human Rights Council on Syria on March 10, the statement added.

