UN Commissioner Bachelet Says Airstrike on Tripoli Migrant Center May Constitute War Crime

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The deadly airstrike on the Tajoura migrant detention center in Libya 's capital Tripoli may constitute a war crime, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am shocked by the death and injury of dozens of migrants and refugees in Tajoura Detention Centre which was reportedly hit by an airstrike last night. The fact that the coordinates of this detention facility and the knowledge that it housed civilians had been communicated to the parties to the conflict - indicates that this attack may, depending on the precise circumstances - amount to a war crime," Bachelet said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Stabilization Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that at least 44 people were killed and 130 injured as a result of an airstrike, reportedly carried out by forces loyal to Libyan National Army (LNA) chief Khalifa Haftar, on the Tajoura migrant detention center.

Bachelet reiterated a call to release all detained migrants and refugees in Libya and relocate them to safety away from the ongoing hostilities in Tripoli.

She urged all parties to the conflict in Libya to protect civilians and civilian structures, including detention facilities, schools and hospitals, as required by international humanitarian law.

Since the 2011 US-sponsored overthrow and killing of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country has been divided into a western part under the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a parallel administration in the east areas backed by the LNA.

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. The LNA has since captured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.