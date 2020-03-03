UN Commissioner for Human Rights in India challenges anti-Muslim laws before SC

(@fidahassanain)

The UN says that it has great concerns about CAA against which the Muslims are protesting across the country.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) United Nations Commissioner for Human rights challenged Modi government’s anti-Muslim laws before the Indian top court here on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights filed the petition before the Indian Supreme Court, terming “Citizenship Amendment Act” as against the human rights.

In the global report at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27, Bachelet had said, “Citizenship Amendment Act adopted last December is of great concern. Indians in huge numbers, and from all communities, have expressed – in a mostly peaceful manner – their opposition to the Act, and support for the country’s long tradition of secularism. She also questioned the role of police, saying that why the police did not take action against attacks on Muslims, mosques and properties belonged to Muslims.

The UN asked the court to order Indian authorities for reaffirming India’s commitment to ensuring human rights for all citizens.

However, Indian Ministry of External Affairs resisted the move by the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act was an internal matter and was about the sovereign right of the Indian parliament to make laws.

“We strongly believe no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty,” the ministry stated.

The Indian ministry said that the CAA, which the government said would help non-Muslim refugees fleeing religious persecution, was “constitutionally valid”, and was consistent with “our constitutional values” and upheld human rights values. It stated that it was reflective of their long-standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India.

The Indian Supreme gave four weeks time to the Federal government to come up with reply on 143 petitions challenging the legal validity of “Citizenship Amendment Act” (CAA) and did not grant stay on it. However, sufficient time has passed but still the matter was not taken up by the Supreme Court.

On other hand, over 50 people were killed and hundreds others got injured in anti-Muslim riots in Indian capital New Dehli in last couple of days.