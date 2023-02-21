UN Commissioner for Human Rights Urges Israel to Suspend Controversial Judicial Reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk on Tuesday expressed concern that the judicial reform pushed by the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu may negatively impact rights of vulnerable groups in the country and urged the suspension of the initiative.

"Given the degree of public and political concern, I call on the Government of Israel to pause the proposed legislative changes and open them up for wider debate and reflection," he said.

The official also said such changes should be implemented only after extensive consultations and on the basis of "broad political and public consensus."

"I am concerned that, if passed, these changes risk weakening human rights protections for all, but especially the most vulnerable communities and groups less able to vindicate their rights through representation in the executive and legislative branches of Government," Tuerk said.

On Monday, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved the first part of the judicial reform in the first reading. The reform will limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority.

The voting in the Knesset took place amid mass protests across the country. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution and a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.