UN Commissioner for Refugees Urges Latin America to Help Forcibly Displaced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, concluding his trip to Latin America, on Monday urged countries, communities and businesses of the region to strengthen existing efforts and take new measures to help forcibly displaced people on the continent.

According to his office, around 20 million people have been forcibly displaced in the South and Central Americas, which is one fifth of 100 million refugees hosted around the globe.

"I urge donor governments, development agencies, international financial institutions and the private sector to invest more in countries of origin, transit and destination, to support the exemplary responses to forced displacement that are being undertaken in the region," Grandi said.

He praised "the commitment and generosity" of the region's stakeholders, adding that their efforts should be extended, strengthened and combined "to have maximum impact.

" The commissioner also noted that solution to the problem could be found in the support for host countries, integration of refugees into local communities and "social inclusion initiatives."

During his trip, Grandi has participated in an international conference under the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework and met several officials to discuss relief for affected people. He has also met "with civil society organizations that contribute to prevent forced displacement in their communities," as well as families, which had "desperate journeys in search of safety and protection."

Grandi visited several Latin American countries, including Columbia, Ecuador, Honduras, on December 12-16.