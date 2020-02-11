UN Committed to Resolving Middle East conflict on basis of pre-1967 lines - Guterres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The United Nations remains committed to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution within recognized borders on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two states - Israel and Palestine - living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders on the basis of the pre-1967 lines," Guterres said.

The secretary-general called that all interested parties engage in dialogue and urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to demonstrate their commitment to negotiate and achieve a lasting peace.