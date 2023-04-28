UrduPoint.com

UN Committed To Staying In Afghanistan, Delivering Aid - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:00 PM

UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering Aid - Spokesman

The United Nations intends to keep its presence in Afghanistan and continue delivering aid based on humanitarian principles, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday amid a ban on women working for the world body

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United Nations intends to keep its presence in Afghanistan and continue delivering aid based on humanitarian principles, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday amid a ban on women working for the world body.

"We are committed to staying in Afghanistan, delivering aid based on humanitarian principles, based on the (UN) Charter," Dujarric told a briefing.

The UN is balancing a fine line while delivering aid and sticking to all these principles at the same time, he added.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) for banning Afghan women from working for international and national non-governmental organizations, including the United Nations, and called on them to lift it.

On Friday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry reacted by saying that the ban is an internal affair of the country.

