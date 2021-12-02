UrduPoint.com

UN Committee Defers Decision On Issuing Credentials To Taliban, Myanmar Military - Chair

UN Committee Defers Decision on Issuing Credentials to Taliban, Myanmar Military - Chair

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The UN Credentials Committee decided on Wednesday to defer its final decision on whether to issue credentials to the envoys of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and the Myanmar military to represent their countries at the world's body, the chair of the committee, Swedish Ambassador to the United Nations Karin Enestrom, told reporters.

"I can confirm that the Credentials Committee has held its meeting to consider credentials of the UN member states, including Afghanistan and Myanmar," Enestrom said. "The committee has decided to defer its position of the credentials in these two situations. The report of the committee will be made public once it has been issued for the consideration of the General Assembly."

